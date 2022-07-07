Dramatic footage shows police pin down man in Auckland's Devonport

Dramatic footage has shown police pinning down and taking a man into custody in a North Shore suburb on Thursday afternoon.

The man can be seen barefoot and shirtless after being handcuffed and tasered on Domain St in Devonport.

Eyewitness Brandon Boyle told 1News the man allegedly hijacked a white Nissan Leaf off an older lady then crashed it into six other vehicles.

"He kept pulling the car to the left crashing into several more cars on Domain before crashing into the final car at the bottom of Domain St," Boyle said.

The man then ran out of the car kicking in a gate and entered the front yard of one house before crossing the road and went into a second property.

"Me and one other guy cornered him till police came and tasered him," Boyle said.

Inspector Todd Moore-Carter told 1News police have one person in custody after an incident involving a stolen vehicle in Devonport.

There are no reports of any injuries at this stage.

Inquires are ongoing to establish the circumstances of what happened, Moore-Carter said.

The dramatic chase comes after an incident in the same suburb that saw four nearby schools go into lockdown on Thursday morning.

Belmont Intermediate, Belmont Primary, Bayswater School and Takapuna Grammar School went into lockdown at around 11.30am as a precaution.

The lockdowns were lifted shortly afterwards.

An armed police officer in Auckland's Belmont. (Source: 1News)

At the same time, Bardia St was cordoned off with police surrounding a property.

Inspector Jason Homan initially told 1News officers were responding to reports of a person with a gun, with police officers seen later on Thursday afternoon moving towards the house with a battering ram.

Police told 1News the two incidents are not related.