Cordons lifted on North Shore street that was swamped by armed police

Cordons have been removed on a North Shore street where armed police surrounded a house following an incident that saw four schools go into lockdown.

Inspector Jason Homan told 1News officers were responding to reports of a person with a gun.

Armed police outside a North Shore house.

(Source: 1News)

Earlier on Thursday afternoon police moved in with a battering ram towards the house.

Footage showed armed officers taking cover outside the house, pointing their guns at the property.

Police were also heard saying "come to the door now with your hands up" over a megaphone, according to Stuff.

"We are not going away," they added.

Earlier, around 20 officers formed a "defensive stance" about halfway down the street and appear to be trying to coax someone out of a house.

Armed police on Bardia St in Belmont.

(Source: 1News)

Belmont Intermediate, Belmont Primary, Bayswater School and Takapuna Grammar School went into lockdown at around 11.30am as a precaution.

The schools came out of lockdown shortly after.

The incident first started to unfold at around 10.47am.

An armed police officer in Auckland's Belmont.

(Source: 1News)

"A police cordon is still in place on the intersection of Bardia and Moa streets and locals are asked to avoid the area," Homan said.

Police have cordoned off Bardia St in Belmont.

(Source: 1News)

Just one police car and two armed officers remain at the scene on Bardia St.

A man was also seen being arrested nearby on Domain St in video posted to social media after a car chase. Footage of a damaged vehicle from the Devonport street was also posted online.

Police have said the two incidents are not related.

