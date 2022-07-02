Search continues for swimmer missing at Maruia Falls

Searchers are out again looking for a man missing for more than a week from Maruia Falls, in the Tasman district.

The 26-year-old from Christchurch did not resurface after jumping into the water last week.

Nelson Bays Area Commander Inspector Matt Scoles said the search team had encountered days of challenging conditions, including poor visibility.

Crews searched through about 2km of the river, downstream from the falls, yesterday.

Pools to the east of the falls were also searched with a submersible camera.

Scoles said searchers would do all they could to locate the man and return him to his family.

