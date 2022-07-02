Search continues for swimmer missing at Maruia Falls

Source: Radio New Zealand

Searchers are out again looking for a man missing for more than a week from Maruia Falls, in the Tasman district.

Maruia Falls, River, waterfall, South Island.

Maruia Falls, River, waterfall, South Island. (Source: Getty)

The 26-year-old from Christchurch did not resurface after jumping into the water last week.

Nelson Bays Area Commander Inspector Matt Scoles said the search team had encountered days of challenging conditions, including poor visibility.

Crews searched through about 2km of the river, downstream from the falls, yesterday.

Pools to the east of the falls were also searched with a submersible camera.

Scoles said searchers would do all they could to locate the man and return him to his family.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandTasmanAccidents

Popular Stories

1

Person dies following two-car crash near Palmerston North

2

At least 8 plaques stolen from war vets' graves in Canterbury

3

Search continues for swimmer missing at Maruia Falls

4

US woman recognised as world's longest-serving flight attendant

5

Paid parental leave rises today

Latest Stories

Seeking parole, Oscar Pistorius meets with girlfriend's father

6460 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, 20 deaths

Search continues for swimmer missing at Maruia Falls

Bear cub rescued after getting head stuck in plastic jug

US woman recognised as world's longest-serving flight attendant

Related Stories

Person dies following two-car crash near Palmerston North

Pedestrian dies following Hunterville truck crash

E-bike rider seriously injured in crash with truck in Tokoroa

Woman's body found inside vehicle in Manukau Harbour