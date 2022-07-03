3 injured after car crashes while fleeing police in Wellington

Three people have been injured, one critically, after a vehicle crashed while fleeing police in Lower Hutt early on Sunday morning.

Police say they had attempted to stop a vehicle on Moohan Street, in Wainuiomata, around 5.05am.

"The vehicle failed to stop and fled, and police did not pursue it," a police spokesperson told 1News.

The vehicle was found crashed on Main Road around five minutes later.

One person was taken to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition, while two others were taken to Hutt Emergency Department in a moderate condition, a Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson told 1News.

Police are speaking to "a number of parties" following the incident and enquiries are ongoing.