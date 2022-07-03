3 injured after car crashes while fleeing police in Wellington

Source: 1News

Three people have been injured, one critically, after a vehicle crashed while fleeing police in Lower Hutt early on Sunday morning.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police say they had attempted to stop a vehicle on Moohan Street, in Wainuiomata, around 5.05am.

"The vehicle failed to stop and fled, and police did not pursue it," a police spokesperson told 1News.

The vehicle was found crashed on Main Road around five minutes later.

One person was taken to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition, while two others were taken to Hutt Emergency Department in a moderate condition, a Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson told 1News.

Police are speaking to "a number of parties" following the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeWellington

Popular Stories

1

Ardern gifts Prince William book about potato as she wraps up Europe tour

2

Immunity-evading Covid variant will trigger second wave - experts

3

Auckland woman waits 5 hours in rain for ambulance after fall

4

Ian Foster 'delighted' as All Blacks dig deep to repel Ireland

5

Lindsay Lohan celebrates 36th birthday as married woman

Latest Stories

Willemse steals it late for Springboks against Wales

3 injured after car crashes while fleeing police in Wellington

14-man Wallabies rally to cut loose against England

Europe monkeypox triples, Africa outbreak declared emergency

Ardern gifts Prince William book about potato as she wraps up Europe tour

Related Stories

At least 8 plaques stolen from war vets' graves in Canterbury

Hastings community helps nab man who burgled five properties

Pair charged with alleged murder of Whakatāne man

Stabbing at Auckland mall leaves one in hospital