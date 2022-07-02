At least 8 plaques stolen from war vets' graves in Canterbury

At least eight bronze plaques have been stolen from the graves of war veterans in Canterbury.

Plaques stolen from the graves of war veterans in Kaiapoi Cemetery. (Source: Waimakariri District Council)

The bronze plaques were stolen from Kaiapoi Cemetery, in Kaiapoi, earlier this week.

It comes after council staff and contractors were left "disappointed" after burial grass was damaged by burnouts “within metres of burial plots” on two separate occasions last week, the Waimakariri District Council said Friday on Facebook.

“Council staff are working with Kaiapoi RSA to contact family and work through a resolution,” the council said.

“All incidents have been reported to police and the public are asked if they have any further information or see any suspicious behaviour to report this to police.”