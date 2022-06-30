Review of Covid traffic light setting expected today

The Government is expected to review the Covid-19 Protection Framework today, with New Zealand currently in the Orange setting.

People wearing face masks on Ponsonby Road in Auckland.

Under Orange masks are needed in many indoor locations but there are no capacity limits for events.

The last review was in mid-May, when then Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said a steady stream of Covid cases, along with the arrival of the flu, meant the country was not ready to go down to the Green traffic light setting.

Under the Green setting there are no restrictions on New Zealanders.

Earlier this month, University of Otago epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker reiterated the importance of mask wearing to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses like the flu.

Since the outbreak of the Omicron variant of Covid in August last year New Zealand has recorded thousands of cases of the virus each day.

On Wednesday there were close to 8000 new Covid-19 community cases.

