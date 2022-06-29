National 'a party for women' - Christopher Luxon

"The National Party is a party for women" leader Christopher Luxon has declared in the wake of MP Simon O'Connor's abortion post.

The National MP took down his Facebook post which seemed to refer to the decision to overturn Roe v Wade as a "good day".

Luxon told Breakfast himself and O'Connor agreed the post was "insensitive" and could be seen to represent the party and that is why it was removed.

Throughout his interview, Luxon sought to reassure women in New Zealand that abortion laws in the country will not be revisited if his party comes to power. He also said National would not re-litigate.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Nat MP could see abortion post 'was possibly insensitive' - Luxon

"I want women in New Zealand to have real certainty that there will be no change to those laws under a National government."

Abortion reform was passed into law in early 2020 during the last term of Government. It removed it from the Crimes Act as well as removing the statutory test for a person who is less than 20 weeks pregnant. It also allowed a woman to self-refer to an abortion provider.

Sixty-eight MPs voted in favour, 51 of those voted against during the third reading. Thirty-five National MPs voted against - 13 of whom remain in Parliament.

A Facebook post made by National MP Simon O'Connor that has since been deleted. (Source: Facebook)

Although Luxon has a "pro-life position", he told Breakfast he wants choice to be available to women in New Zealand and declared the abortion issue had been "settled".

"I want women in New Zealand to have the certainty that those laws are not changing going forward."

ADVERTISEMENT

He told host Matty McLean National is "absolutely" a party which serves modern day people.

READ MORE: Acting PM takes aim at Nats over abortion as he faces Mahuta questions

Luxon said he wanted people to be "reassured" and "confident", and for there to be no anxiety, the laws weren't going to change under National.

"The National Party is a party for women," he declared.

"Women are most concerned at the moment around the cost of living crisis and where this country's going. They're deeply concerned about our health system that's falling apart. They're deeply concerned about an education system with poor attendance and academic achievement, and they're deeply concerned about rising crime and gang violence.

"Those are the issues that we need to talk to not just women, but New Zealanders about, and that's what we are doing. That's what the Government needs to be focusing on as well."