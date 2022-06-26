Protests over Roe v Wade abortion ruling set to continue

Anna Burns-Francis
By Anna Burns-Francis, 1News US Correspondent
Source: 1News

Protests are expected to continue around the country this weekend as America's new anti-abortion restrictions come into force.

Thirteen states have already exercised so-called 'trigger laws' which were set to become enforceable once the Supreme Court struck down a woman's right to an abortion.

The Court's conservative majority has overturned Roe v Wade, the precedent that protected a woman's ability to access an abortion across the country. It's the most expansive change to Americans reproductive rights in 50 years.

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," wrote Justice Samuel Alito.

Instead, the Court has deferred healthcare access back to individual states.

The ruling means states such as Texas, Kentucky, Mississippi and Arkansas will not even allow for abortion in the case of incest or rape - even for minors.

President Biden is vowing to ensure women who cross state lines to obtain an abortion can still do so, without fear of punishment. However, he doesn't have the political support to pass any federal law ensuring women's rights.

"It is the realisation of extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court," said President Biden.

"It is a sad day for the court and a sad day for the country."

But many fear worse is yet to come.

Justice Clarence Thomas also signalled the Court was prepared to walk back even more rights such as access to contraception and gay marriage, saying those cases should be purged "at the earliest opportunity", given they had granted rights under the same use of the 14th Amendment.

"We have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents," he wrote.

