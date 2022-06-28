8028 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, teen among 16 deaths

There are 8028 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand while a person aged between 10 and 19 was among 16 deaths, the Ministry of Health has announced on Tuesday.

A Covid test. (Source: 1News)

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

There are 383 people in hospital with the virus, the same number as Monday.

Seven people are in intensive care or high dependency unit, one more than 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced 16 deaths of people with Covid-19 over the past seven days.

Of the 16 people who have died, one was aged between 10 and 19 years old, three were in their 70s, six were in their 80s and six were aged over 90.

Eleven were male and five were female.

Four were from the Auckland region, two each were from Waikato, Hawke's Bay, Taranaki and Canterbury, and one each were from the MidCentral DHB area, Wairarapa, Wellington and the Southern region.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1488.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is now 12.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 5480, up from 4878 a week ago, and 5132 24 hours ago.

"The increase in case numbers today is not unusual after a long weekend," the ministry said.

"It will take more time before we are able to determine if this is part of a trend."

Tuesday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (169), Auckland (2584), Waikato (465), Bay of Plenty (274), Lakes (111), Hawke's Bay (257), MidCentral (217), Whanganui (76), Taranaki (251), Tairāwhiti (87), Wairarapa (88), Capital and Coast (744), Hutt Valley (301), Nelson Marlborough (281), Canterbury (1225), South Canterbury (107), Southern (733) and West Coast (55).

The location of three cases is unknown.

The ministry said 7814 of Tuesday's cases had been detected through RATs and 214 through PCR tests.

A total of 3311 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 14,817 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 38,341. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

There are also 94 new imported cases of Covid-19, the ministry announced.

On Monday, 5549 community cases were announced.