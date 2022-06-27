5549 new Covid cases on Monday, 11 deaths reported

There are 5549 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Monday.

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

There are 383 people in hospital with the virus, 51 more than Sunday.

Six people are in intensive care or high dependency unit, one less than 24 hours ago

The ministry also announced 11 deaths of people with Covid-19.

Of the 11 people who have died, two were aged in their 60s, two were in their 70s, three were in their 80s and four were aged over 90.

Five were men and six were women.

Three were from Canterbury, two each were from the Auckland region and Taranaki, and one each were from Waikato, the MidCentral DHB area, Hutt Valley and South Canterbury.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1472.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is now 13.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 5132, up from 4939 a week ago, and up from 4911 24 hours ago.

Monday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (109), Auckland (1796), Waikato (298), Bay of Plenty (189), Lakes (69), Hawke's Bay (190), MidCentral (144), Whanganui (72), Taranaki (150), Tairāwhiti (43), Wairarapa (52), Capital and Coast (537), Hutt Valley (224), Nelson Marlborough (192), Canterbury (934), South Canterbury (79), Southern (434) and West Coast (35).

The location of two cases is unknown.

The ministry said 5377 of Monday's cases had been detected through RATs and 172 through PCR tests.

A total of 2346 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 9146 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 35,900. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

There are also 96 new imported cases of Covid-19, the ministry announced.

On Sunday, 4429 new Covid-19 cases were announced.