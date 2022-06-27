Kendrick Lamar announces second Auckland show

Source: 1News

US rap superstar Kendrick Lamar is set to perform a second Auckland show later this year amid "phenomenal demand".

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar (Source: Renell Medrano)

The Humble artist was due to perform a one-off show at Spark Arena as part of his The Big Steppers tour on Friday, December 16.

A second show has since been announced at Spark Arena on Saturday, December 17 due to "phenomenal demand", Live Nation announced in a media release.

Lamar will be supported by Baby Keem, along with Tanna Leone on select dates.

Tickets for the new show will go on sale from Friday, July 1 at oklama.com.

Pre-sale tickets for My Live Nation members go on sale from 12pm on Wednesday, June 29 on the Live Nation website.

