Christchurch stabbing: Fundraiser for family of slain Fijian woman

A fundraising page has been set up for the family of Christchurch's Laisa Maraia Waka after her violent death at the weekend.

Waka, who is aged in her 50s, died after she was allegedly stabbed by a 37-year-old man as she headed home from work on Saturday afternoon.

The pair did not know each other. Police say it was a random attack.

A Givealittle page has been set up by the Moraia Fijian Methodist Parish in Christchurch.

She had an 11-year-old son who was at home as his mother died nearby, and three other children who were in Fiji.

The money raised would go to helping them and the victim's husband.

The accused appeared in court on Monday via audio visual link and was granted interim name suppression.

The judge ordered a report to assess his fitness to stand trial.

He will reappear at the Christchurch High Court next month.

