Acting PM responds to counsellor ignoring conversion practices ban

Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson has responded to the Nelson counsellor ignoring the conversion practices ban.

Grant Robertson holds Monday's post-Cabinet news conference. (Source: 1News)

RNZ reported David Riddell is a councillor at the Living Wisdom School in Stoke, Nelson and says it would be "irresponsible" of him not to take on a young client wanting to change their sexuality.

Robertson was asked about the issue on Monday, and said that there will be consequences for Riddell if he ignores the ban.

"I think it's really important to remember that what we were seeking to ban here were the practises that attempted to change somebody's sexuality, to convert them as it were."

He said the Government does however want to encourage quality counselling services to be available for people struggling with sexuality issues.

"Good quality counselling services we're all for, people who want to continue to change somebody's gender or sexuality and go out to do that with intent, will be breaching the law."

Riddell's website says Living Wisdom offers a "Christian friendly" methodology using "rational emotive and brief misbelief therapy approaches".

Riddell is not registered with the New Zealand Association of Counsellors or The New Zealand Christian Counsellors Association.

He said those who have chosen to live a same-sex lifestyle have only done so under severe emotional duress and says he utilises "misbelief therapy" to help clients unlearn certain behaviours.