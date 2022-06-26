4429 Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths reported on Sunday

There are 4429 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Sunday.

A person is tested for Covid-19. (Source: istock.com)

Six people also died with the virus. The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

There are 332 people currently in hospital with the virus.

Seven people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

Of the people whose deaths were reported on Sunday, three were from the Auckland region, two were from Canterbury, and one was from Waikato.

One person was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, two were in their 70s, and two were aged over 90. Of these people, five were male and one was female.

Sunday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (91), Auckland (409), Waikato (274), Bay of Plenty (129), Lakes (65), Hawke’s Bay (121), MidCentral (122), Whanganui (39), Taranaki (105), Tairāwhiti (20), Wairarapa (48), Capital and Coast (413), Hutt Valley (169), Nelson Marlborough (185), Canterbury (741), South Canterbury (76), Southern (356), West Coast (29).

The location of four cases is unknown.

The ministry said 4319 cases were detected through RATs, while 110 were detected through PCR testing.

A total of 7935 RAT results were reported in the last 24 hours, while 2087 PCR test were carried out.

There were also 86 imported cases in the last 24 hours.