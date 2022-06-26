Police shooting North Canterbury - man critically injured

A man who attacked a police car and threatened a member of the public with a knife and metal bar has been shot after Taser and pepper spray had no effect on him.

A police car (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Police were alerted to a report of a man allegedly threatening a member of the public with a metal bar and a knife on Williams Street near Ohoka Road at around 7:20pm, according to a statement.

When they arrived the man allegedly attacked the police vehicle with the metal bar.

The man then made his way to Peraki Street where officers used Tasers and pepper spray, which did not affect him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police then fired multiple shots, critically injuring him.

Officers provided immediate first aid until paramedics arrived, he was then transported to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

"We understand this will be a shock to the Kaiapoi community and we want to reassure them that there is no ongoing risk," said Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price.

"There will be an increased Police presence in the area this evening as we conduct a scene examination and make enquiries.

"This will also have a huge impact on the officers involved, their family and colleagues, and we will be providing them with support."

Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified and a Critical Incident Investigation is underway.