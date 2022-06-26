Kate Middleton marks UK's Armed Forces Day with visit photos

Source: 1News

New photos of Kate Middleton visiting the British Army have been released to mark the UK's Armed Forces Day.

Kate Middleton inspects military equipment.

Kate Middleton inspects military equipment. (Source: Twitter / Duke and Duchess of Cambridge)

The newly-released photos were originally taken in November, last year, when the Duchess of Cambridge spent time with British Army soldiers and new recruits.

In the photos, she can be seen sitting in a tank and also wearing a military helmet.

In an Instagram post, Middleton wrote that she wanted to pay tribute to the country's armed forces.

Kate Middleton speaks with British Army recruits.

Kate Middleton speaks with British Army recruits. (Source: Twitter / Duke and Duchess of Cambridge)

"Last year, I was honoured to spend time with the British Army to see how they train serving personnel and new recruits," she said.

"It was wonderful to see first-hand the many important and varied roles the military play day in, day out to protect us all, and I look forward to discovering more about the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force in due course.

Kate Middleton sits in a tank.

Kate Middleton sits in a tank. (Source: Twitter / Duke and Duchess of Cambridge)

"Today on Armed Forces Day, William and I would like to pay tribute to the brave men and women, past and present, serving in all of our armed forces, at sea, on land and in the air, here in the UK and around the world," she posted on Instagram

"Thank you for all you and your families sacrifice to keep us safe."

WorldRoyalty

Popular Stories

1

Austin Butler was rushed to hospital after filming Elvis

2

National MP removes post 'causing distress' after abortion ruling

3

Ardern shows off cake she made for Neve's birthday

4

Christchurch woman stabbed to death in random attack - police

5

4429 Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths reported on Sunday

Latest Stories

Gareth Bale signs for Los Angeles FC

Kate Middleton marks UK's Armed Forces Day with visit photos

Austin Butler was rushed to hospital after filming Elvis

4429 Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths reported on Sunday

National MP removes post 'causing distress' after abortion ruling

Related Stories

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge unveil new portrait

Prince Charles becomes first British royal to visit Rwanda

Prince William celebrates 40th birthday in life under scrutiny

Prince William marks UK Father's Day with holiday pic