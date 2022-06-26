Kate Middleton marks UK's Armed Forces Day with visit photos

New photos of Kate Middleton visiting the British Army have been released to mark the UK's Armed Forces Day.

Kate Middleton inspects military equipment. (Source: Twitter / Duke and Duchess of Cambridge)

The newly-released photos were originally taken in November, last year, when the Duchess of Cambridge spent time with British Army soldiers and new recruits.

In the photos, she can be seen sitting in a tank and also wearing a military helmet.

In an Instagram post, Middleton wrote that she wanted to pay tribute to the country's armed forces.

Kate Middleton speaks with British Army recruits. (Source: Twitter / Duke and Duchess of Cambridge)

"Last year, I was honoured to spend time with the British Army to see how they train serving personnel and new recruits," she said.

"It was wonderful to see first-hand the many important and varied roles the military play day in, day out to protect us all, and I look forward to discovering more about the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force in due course.

Kate Middleton sits in a tank. (Source: Twitter / Duke and Duchess of Cambridge)

"Today on Armed Forces Day, William and I would like to pay tribute to the brave men and women, past and present, serving in all of our armed forces, at sea, on land and in the air, here in the UK and around the world," she posted on Instagram

"Thank you for all you and your families sacrifice to keep us safe."