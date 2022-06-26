Hipkins pledges to tackle rising violent crime

Chris Hipkins, who stepped down as Covid-19 Response Minister to take over the police portfolio from Poto Williams in the recent cabinet reshuffle, says he will ensure police have what they need to do their job.

Police Minister Chris Hipkins. (Source: Getty)

“I intend to be active, out and about. I want to meet with the police regularly. I do think with my role, both as Minister of Education and Minister for the Public Service, I can help to connect the police up with other government agencies," said Hipkins.

"Many of the challenges they're dealing with, and every police officer will tell you this— many of the challenges that they're dealing with are going to require a whole-of-Government response, because they're dealing with the effects of a whole lot of other pressure that exists within the community.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Salvation Army State of the Nation report this year, which tracked crimes between June 2017 and June 2021, homicides have increased 11% in New Zealand. Acts intended to cause injury have increased 31%. Sexual assaults have increased 33%. Thefts have increased 10%.

Hipkins says he wants to do everything he can to help police tackle those rises, but acknowledges the trends are in the wrong direction.

"But if you look at the underlying causes of some of those patterns of criminal behaviour, it's years in the making," says Hipkins.

"So if we think about, you know— I've got one of the country's biggest prisons in my electorate, and if you go and talk to the prisoners, which I have done over my time as a Member of Parliament, you'll often find people who were victims before they were offenders. So, you know, the cycle of offending can be a long time in the making.”

Hipkins also says he's spoken to the police to get their view on current pursuit policy, with only 17% of fleeing drivers subsequently apprehended by police, compared to 41% in 2017.

"I know the police are aiming to improve that number. And so, you know, they'll have my full support in doing that. I know that they think that, that number needs some work."