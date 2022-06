A woman's body has been found in a car pulled from water in rural Auckland after reports of a crash on Saturday morning.

Intersection of Awhitu and Mayhead Road. (Source: Google Maps)

Police say a caller reported a car submerged in water in Karioitahi, near Waiuku around 8:30am.

"Emergency services found a woman deceased in the car," police said in a statement late on Saturday afternoon.

Police say inquiries into the crash are under way.