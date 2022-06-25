Failed Auckland ram-raid sees 6 youths caught by police

Six youths have been taken into custody after a failed ram-raid at a Sandringham, Auckland dairy in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police said the ram-raid occurred at 3am. Four youths entered the store and left in a second vehicle, but did not appear to take anything.

The car was seen driving fast down Dominion Rd minutes later and failed to stop for police.

Not long after, police found the car crashed into a barrier at the intersection with George St.

Six youths ran from the car, with two being apprehended at the scene. The other four were caught a short time later in Onslow Rd.