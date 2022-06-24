Strong NZNBL presence in Tall Blacks for Asia Cup trials

Tall Blacks head coach Pero Cameron has named a young and dynamic squad of 24 players in contention to compete at the FIBA Asia Cup from July 12-24.

The team will travel to Jakarta, Indonesia with the initial side being reduced to 12 after training camp in early July.

At the 2017 Asia Cup, the Kiwis placed fourth highlighted by victories over Lebanon, Kazakhstan and Jordan.

17 of the 24 players selected are currently with NZNBL teams, while the other seven are playing college basketball in America.

Included is promising star Tafara Gapare who recently committed to play at DePaul University and University of Virginia standout Taine Murray.

Notable players not in the team include Tom Abercrombie, Finn Delany, Corey Webster, Shea Ili, Dion Prewster and NZNBL MVP favourite Rob Loe - suggesting their unavailability with overseas commitments and the NZNBL season not finishing until August.

Jordan Ngatai, Sam Timmins and Tohi Smith-Miler are the only players named that represented New Zealand at the last Asia Cup.

Despite the lack of experience, it shows head coach Pero Cameron’s focus on developing the next generation of talent.

New Zealand qualified for this year’s Asia Cup following an upset against the Australian Boomers 108-98 in 2020 and victory over Guam. It was the first time they had beaten their Aussie rivals in eleven years.

The Kiwis are placed in Pool D in Jakarta and will compete against India, Lebanon and the Philippines.

Tall Blacks Squad for training camp – FIBA Asia Cup 2022

Akiva McBirney-Griffin, University of California Irvine

Benjamin Gold, Marquette University

Dan Fotu, Saint Mary’s College of California / Auckland Tuatara*

Dominique Kelman-Poto, Southland Sharks

Flynn Cameron, Riverside California

Isaac Davidson, NZ Breakers / Franklin Bulls

Jayden Bezzant, Franklin Bulls

Joe Cook-Green, Canterbury Rams

Jordan Hunt, Hawkes Bay Hawks

Jordan Ngatai, Cairns Taipans / Wellington Saints

Kane Keil, Franklin Bulls

Kruz Perrott-Hunt, University of South Dakota

Max Darling, Constanta / Canterbury Rams

Michael Karena, Canterbury Rams

Richie Rodger, Taranaki Airs

Sam Mennenga, Davidson College

Sam Timmins, NZ Breakers / Otago Nuggets

Taane Samuel, Wellington Saints

Tafara Gapare, Depaul University

Tai Wynyard, Taranaki Airs

Taine Murray, University of Virginia

Taki Fahrensohn, Ehingen / Auckland Tuatara

Taylor Britt, Canterbury Rams

Tohi Smith-Milner, South East Melbourne Phoenix / Sandringham Sabres