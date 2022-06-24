Strong NZNBL presence in Tall Blacks for Asia Cup trials

Tall Blacks head coach Pero Cameron has named a young and dynamic squad of 24 players in contention to compete at the FIBA Asia Cup from July 12-24.
The team will travel to Jakarta, Indonesia with the initial side being reduced to 12 after training camp in early July.
At the 2017 Asia Cup, the Kiwis placed fourth highlighted by victories over Lebanon, Kazakhstan and Jordan.
17 of the 24 players selected are currently with NZNBL teams, while the other seven are playing college basketball in America.
Included is promising star Tafara Gapare who recently committed to play at DePaul University and University of Virginia standout Taine Murray.
Notable players not in the team include Tom Abercrombie, Finn Delany, Corey Webster, Shea Ili, Dion Prewster and NZNBL MVP favourite Rob Loe - suggesting their unavailability with overseas commitments and the NZNBL season not finishing until August.
Jordan Ngatai, Sam Timmins and Tohi Smith-Miler are the only players named that represented New Zealand at the last Asia Cup.
Despite the lack of experience, it shows head coach Pero Cameron’s focus on developing the next generation of talent.
New Zealand qualified for this year’s Asia Cup following an upset against the Australian Boomers 108-98 in 2020 and victory over Guam. It was the first time they had beaten their Aussie rivals in eleven years.
The Kiwis are placed in Pool D in Jakarta and will compete against India, Lebanon and the Philippines.
Tall Blacks Squad for training camp – FIBA Asia Cup 2022
Akiva McBirney-Griffin, University of California Irvine
Benjamin Gold, Marquette University
Dan Fotu, Saint Mary’s College of California / Auckland Tuatara*
Dominique Kelman-Poto, Southland Sharks
Flynn Cameron, Riverside California
Isaac Davidson, NZ Breakers / Franklin Bulls
Jayden Bezzant, Franklin Bulls
Joe Cook-Green, Canterbury Rams
Jordan Hunt, Hawkes Bay Hawks
Jordan Ngatai, Cairns Taipans / Wellington Saints
Kane Keil, Franklin Bulls
Kruz Perrott-Hunt, University of South Dakota
Max Darling, Constanta / Canterbury Rams
Michael Karena, Canterbury Rams
Richie Rodger, Taranaki Airs
Sam Mennenga, Davidson College
Sam Timmins, NZ Breakers / Otago Nuggets
Taane Samuel, Wellington Saints
Tafara Gapare, Depaul University
Tai Wynyard, Taranaki Airs
Taine Murray, University of Virginia
Taki Fahrensohn, Ehingen / Auckland Tuatara
Taylor Britt, Canterbury Rams
Tohi Smith-Milner, South East Melbourne Phoenix / Sandringham Sabres