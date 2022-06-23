Two dead, four seriously injured in 2 Northland crashes

Two people have died following two separate crashes on Northland's State Highway 1 on Thursday evening.

Police say they were called to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1, near Clough Rd, in Kaitaia, just after 5pm.

A baby was among four people who were seriously injured in the crash, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1News.

Four people have since been airlifted to hospital, two of whom are in a serious condition, with the other two in a serious but stable condition.

Just after 7pm, police were called to a head-on crash involving two cars towing trailers north of Ōkaihau.

Police say the driver of one car was killed, while the two occupants of the second car sustained moderate injuries.

The road is currently closed in both directions and motorists are advised that there will be significant delays.

The serious crash unit is at the scene of the fatal two-car crash near Kaitaia.