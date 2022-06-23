North Shore stabbings 'random', police pay credit to local heroes

A man is in custody after randomly stabbing four people on the Auckland’s North Shore on Thursday morning, with police reassuring the public that the attack was an isolated event.

Police at the scene in Mairangi Bay. (Source: Supplied)

Superintendent Naila Hassan fronted media after the incident, which started around 11.18am when he stabbed an occupant at a property on Westbourne Road.

He then moved to Murrays Bay, where he stabbed three people near a bus stop. The man then walked to nearby Mairangi Bay, where he was taken into custody after being apprehended by members of the public.

The man is now in custody under police guard at North Shore Hospital after sustaining moderate injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He will also be undergoing further assessments by the appropriate agencies," police said in a written statement.

Hassan said the man was a local who “randomly stabbed four people” with "quite a large knife", leaving all in a moderate condition.

"There’s no indication it’s a hate crime of any type, the victims were of different gender, ethnicity, and age," she said.

"This was not a planned incident."

Hassan said the man was in custody and charges would be laid.

She also paid credit to members of the public, who “acted with extreme bravery” and used a crutch to apprehend the offender.

"A number of members of the public were following him (from Murrays Bay to Mairangi Bay) and eventually intervened," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It could have been a lot worse, that’s why I need to acknowledge the bravery of those members of the public," Hassan said.

She said it took less than 10 minutes from the first call until police had the man apprehended. They arrived shortly after the public had stopped the man.

The four patients were taken to Auckland Hospital. They were attacked with a large knife.

A member of the public told 1News from nearby Mairangi Bay they heard screaming.

"I live just in front of the beach and I hear all the screaming and then all the cops was there, with someone in the floor."

"People was screaming ... I heard that all began in Murrays Bay."

ADVERTISEMENT

Café BayBay owner Isaac Hong told 1News there was a stabbing.

An officer at the cordon in Mairangi Bay. (Source: 1News)

"There is a bus stop across the road and the first stabbing happened there."

He said he saw the police helicopter in the area, as well as "maybe two, three ambulances" and "lots of police cars, on and off".

Writing on Facebook, Auckland City councillor Chris Darby praised the police's "quick response" and the "brave intervention of a group of construction workers who foiled the attacker".