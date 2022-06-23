Four charged after man trying to stop Waikato altercation hit by car

Four people, including two youths, have been charged after a man attempting to stop an altercation was hit with a vehicle and assaulted in Hamilton on Tuesday afternoon.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police say an alleged offender was "interfering with a vehicle in a supermarket car park" when they were interrupted by the victim around 4pm.

They then got into a "brief altercation", after which a second person allegedly began assaulting the victim.

A third person then drove a vehicle into a witness attempting to intervene, police said. The witness sustained injuries to his leg.

Police say the first offender then assaulted the witness as he was on the ground.

The trio fled the scene in a car which had been stolen the previous evening in Porirua.

The group were arrested on Wednesday after police were alerted that the stolen vehicle had been seen in Auckland's Glenfield around 2pm.

Police say they located the vehicle as it headed south on the SH1, before being spiked in the suburb of Pukekohe.

The vehicle's four occupants fled on foot before being arrested.

The group is due to appear in the Hamilton Youth and District Courts on Thursday charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

A youth has also been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, while a second youth and an 18-year-old woman have been charged with aggravated robbery.