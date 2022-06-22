Pedestrian critically injured in Whakatāne hit-and-run

A pedestrian has been critically injured following a hit-and-run in Whakatāne on Tuesday afternoon.

The person was struck by a white sedan "travelling at speed" on Matirerau Street around 7.20pm on Tuesday, June 21, Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said in a statement.

They were airlifted to Waikato Hospital, where they are now in a stable condition.

Police and Victim Support are providing support to the person’s family.

"A scene examination is underway and the road is expected to remain closed until later this evening," Wilson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220622/4714.