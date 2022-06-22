Mongrel Mob, Black Power members arrested in Wairoa raids

Several Black Power and Mongrel Mob members have been arrested in Wairoa, Hawke's Bay on a range of charges, including unlawfully possessing guns and meth supply.

Black Power and Mongrel Mob patches (Source: 1News)

On Tuesday, police searched two separate addresses and two men aged 37 and 56 and a woman aged 41 were arrested.

Sergeant Maui Aben said a firearm, ammunition, cannabis, methamphetamine, and cash were seized during the two searches.

The 37-year-old man, a Mongrel Mob member, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Police are still to determine where the firearms originated from and whether they have been used in any recent firearms incidents in the wider Wairoa area," Absen said.

He is due to appear in Gisborne District Court on Wednesday.

Police said the woman has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and will appear in Wairoa District Court on July 1.

The 56-year-old man, also a Mongrel Mob member, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply, possession of cannabis, and possession of utensils for methamphetamine use.

He is due to appear in Gisborne District Court on Wednesday.

On June 16, police searched another property and found eight grams of methamphetamine and around $3000 in New Zealand and Australian currency.

No charges have been laid over that find yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, a 21-year-old Black Power member was arrested on Monday.

Police said he was being sought for several serious driving matters across Wairoa and the wider Hawke's Bay area.

He is due to appear in Wairoa District Court on August 3 on charges relating to dangerous driving, driving at a dangerous speed, failing to stop when signalled, unlicensed driver failing to comply with prohibition, and possession of utensils for methamphetamine use.