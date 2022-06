Hundreds of people have reported feeling light shaking after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Marlborough on Wednesday night.

A seisomograph shows an earthquake (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The "moderate" quake, centred 15km south-east of Seddon, struck around 8.16pm at a depth of 10km, according to GeoNet.

Approximately 856 people reported feeling the quake as of 8.46pm, with 473 people reporting weak shaking.