Man threatened with firearm in daytime Gisborne robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was threatened by a motorist with a firearm in Gisborne on Friday afternoon.

Two men in a vehicle reportedly pulled up next to a man walking down Wainui Road, in Kaiti, around 12.20pm.

Police say the pair then chased the man, who attempted to get into a member of the public's vehicle before running to a nearby store.

The two men followed the man, where he was robbed of a number of items.

A 19-year-old man is due to reappear in the Gisborne District Court on June 29 charged with aggravated robbery and driving while suspended.

Police say "a number" of members of the public were in the area at the time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident has been asked to contact police on 105.