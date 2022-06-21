Fair Go: Police hunting man accused of container scam

Fair Go has exposed a cargo container scam that’s left New Zealanders thousands of dollars out of pocket and while the police investigate, the culprits continue to operate.

Police are hunting for a man in his 20s in Christchurch who they believe has taken thousands of dollars in container orders and not supplied the goods.

He has operated online and on Facebook under the name of Contdex Containers.

Rotorua woman Heather Brake spent $12,000 on two 20-foot containers. They never arrived.

“Just gutted losing that much money. Don’t have that much money to lose,” she told Fair Go from the spot in her yard where her new containers should be.

Further north in Kawerau, Wayne and Katarina Bavis are $5000 out of pocket after ordering a 20-foot container that never arrived.

They waited at their Ōpōtiki section for six hours while expecting their container to arrive.

Contdex Containers operate an Auckland landline but the calls are routed overseas using a Wellington-based telecommunications company.

Fair Go called Contdex Containers and spoke to William who said they were based in Ōtara, Auckland, but hung up when asked repeatedly for an address.

International container giant Royal Wolf has also been a victim of the scam, with fake companies used their address on counterfeit invoices.