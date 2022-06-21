Auckland cop turns furniture mover, shifts couch from motorway

Source: 1News

An errant couch caused issues for drivers on Auckland's Northern Motorway, and forced one officer to turn furniture mover.

Auckland City District Police published video of the incident from the Esmonde Rd city-bound on-ramp.

It shows an officer stopping his patrol car in front of the couch, before he collected the cushions and then used his car to move it to the shoulder.

"You definitely shouldn't be couch surfing on the motorway, or on any road for that matter," police said.

"Don't be a La-Z-Boy (or girl), make sure your load is secure!"

Police said the driver who lost their load could be fined $600.

New ZealandTransportAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Hong Kong's famous floating restaurant sinks at sea

2

'Crusader 252 forever' - Pablo Matera posts emotional farewell

3

Child under 10 years old with Covid-19 dies

4

Govt won't appeal Grounded Kiwis MIQ case

5

Major bank lifts mortgage rates for second time this month

Latest Stories

Explainer: What is Matariki and why is it our newest holiday?

'Crusader 252 forever' - Pablo Matera posts emotional farewell

Concussion stand down period extended by World Rugby

Child under 10 years old with Covid-19 dies

5630 new Covid cases on Tuesday, 17 deaths reported

Related Stories

Auckland school ‘deeply affected’ after student dies in Picton crash

Matariki 2022: Celebrations around Aotearoa

Person's death in Ranui, Auckland treated as 'unexplained'

Train cancellations in Wellington due to 'signal issue'