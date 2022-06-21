Auckland cop turns furniture mover, shifts couch from motorway

An errant couch caused issues for drivers on Auckland's Northern Motorway, and forced one officer to turn furniture mover.

Auckland City District Police published video of the incident from the Esmonde Rd city-bound on-ramp.

It shows an officer stopping his patrol car in front of the couch, before he collected the cushions and then used his car to move it to the shoulder.

"You definitely shouldn't be couch surfing on the motorway, or on any road for that matter," police said.

"Don't be a La-Z-Boy (or girl), make sure your load is secure!"

Police said the driver who lost their load could be fined $600.