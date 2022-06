One person has died after a crash involving two vehicles in Glenbrook in rural South Auckland.

The crash happened at around 6.40am on Monday morning.

Police say one person died at the scene on Glenbrook Road.

The road is currently closed and motorists are advised to take an alternate route via Morley Road.

The serious crash unit is investigating the accident.

This accident comes a day after seven people died in a crash between a van and a truck near Picton.