Two people remain in hospital after horror crash near Picton

Two people remain in hospital after Sunday's horror crash near Picton that killed seven people, including an infant.

Emergency services at scene of crash near Picton. (Source: 1News)

1News understands one person is in a critical condition and the other is in a serious condition in Wellington Hospital.

State Highway 1 between Picton and Blenheim re-opened last night after the head-on crash between a refrigerated goods truck and a van carrying nine people at around 7.30am on Sunday at Mount Pleasant.

All seven of those who died were travelling in the van, along with the two injured. The driver of the truck has minor injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nelson Bays area ​commander Inspector Paul Borrell confirmed on Sunday afternoon that the child who died was under the age of one.

Borrell said family members of the child may have been in the van at the time of the crash, but that details were still being confirmed.

He also said early indications were that the van crossed the centre line to collide head-on with a refrigerated goods truck.

Read more: 'Amazing job' - Bystanders rushed to help crash victims near Picton

But it was too early to know the exact cause of the crash yet, Borrell said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the van was travelling towards Picton while the truck was travelling south from the town.

Motorists are told to drive with caution along the stretch of road. Reduced speed limits are in place.