Body of missing rock climber found in Banks Peninsula

The body of a missing rock climber has been found in Banks Peninsula,Canterbury.

Rock climber (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Police said a search was launched after the man didn't return home at 8.30pm on Sunday from Peraki when they were expected to.

"Police SAR, LandSAR and Alpine Cliff Rescue staff attended the area last night, however were not able to locate the person," a police spokesperson told 1News.

Just before midday police issued an update saying a body has now been found.

"The search continued this morning and sadly the man's body was found about 10.45am," police said.

His death will be referred to the coroner.