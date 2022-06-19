Masterton man charged over baby's 'non-accidental' injuries

A Masterton man has been charged after a three-month-old received "non-accidental injuries" last week.

File image: A baby in hospital. (Source: istock.com)

The 34-year-old has been charged with wounding with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, police said.

He will appear in the Masterton District Court on Monday.

Police said the child remained in a critical condition in Auckland's Starship hospital.

On Saturday, Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth said the baby was found at a home in Masterton "with critical, non-accidental injuries" on the evening of June 16.