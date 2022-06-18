4404 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, 11 deaths reported

There are 4404 new Covid-19 cases in the community, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

Health worker hands out rapid antigen tests at Covid-19 testing centre in Henderson, Auckland (Source: Getty)

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

Nationwide, there are 356 people in hospital with the virus, as compared to 370 on Friday. There are also three people in an intensive care or high dependency unit, as compared to nine that were reported on Friday.

Eleven more deaths of people with Covid-19 have been reported, bringing New Zealand’s total number of Covid-related deaths to 1401. The 11 people had died in the past three days. The seven-day rolling average of deaths is at 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the people who died: five were in their 70s, three were aged over 90, one was in their 80s, one person was in their 50s and another was in their 40s. Seven of the dead were men and four were women.

Three of the deceased were from the Auckland region, two were from the Wellington region, two were from Canterbury, one was from West Coast, one was from Tairāwhiti, one was from Lakes, and one was from Southern.

Saturday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Auckland (1318), Canterbury (654), Capital and Coast (396), Waikato (287), Nelson Marlborough (191), Bay of Plenty (177), Hutt Valley (172), MidCentral (155), Northland (126), Taranaki (123), Hawke’s Bay (101), Lakes (72), Whanganui (42), Tairāwhiti (46), Wairarapa (42), South Canterbury (60), Southern (411), West Coast (30). The location of one case is unknown.

The ministry said 4219 of Saturday's cases had been detected through RATs and 185 through PCR tests. A total of 3634 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 10,179 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 36,061. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

There are also 50 new imported cases of Covid-19, the ministry announced.

On Friday, there were 4869 new community cases with 16 deaths reported.