4869 Covid-19 cases on Friday, 16 deaths reported

There are 4869 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Friday.

A Covid test. (Source: 1News)

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

There are 370 people in hospital with the virus, seven fewer than Thursday.

Nine people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, three more than 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced 16 deaths of people with Covid-19. It said 14 people had died over the past seven days, while one person had died on May 11 and another on April 23.

Of the 16 people who have died, one was aged in their 40s, one was in their 60s, four were in their 70s, eight were in their 80s and two were aged over 90.

Twelve were men and four were women.

Six were from the Auckland region, three were from Canterbury, two each were from Northland and the Wellington region, and one each were from Waikato, Taranaki and South Canterbury.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1390.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths remains at 12.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 5247, down from 6075 a week ago, and down on 5451, 24 hours ago.

Friday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (123), Auckland (1478), Waikato (335), Bay of Plenty (184), Lakes (77), Hawke's Bay (135), MidCentral (166), Whanganui (45), Taranaki (172), Tairāwhiti (33), Wairarapa (42), Capital and Coast (400), Hutt Valley (203), Nelson Marlborough (218), Canterbury (739), South Canterbury (59), Southern (427) and West Coast (32).

The location of one case is unknown.

The ministry said 4651 of Friday's cases had been detected through RATs and 218 through PCR tests.

A total of 3095 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 11,764 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 36,712. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

There are also 64 new imported cases of Covid-19, the ministry announced.

On Thursday, 5435 community cases were announced.