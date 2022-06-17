Robbie Deans: Super final a 'great watch' for 'tactical' rugby

Robbie Deans has given his analysis on what to expect in Saturday's Super Rugby final between the Blues and Crusaders where two of his pupils will clash in the coaching boxes.

Deans, who coached the Crusaders to five Super Rugby titles during his eight-year tenure, believed the clash at Eden Park will be a tight contest.

"Whoever wins will have to play 80 minutes," Deans told 1News in Sydney.

"That will probably be the Blues' challenge because they know every little lapse that they have, the Crusaders will persecute them.

ADVERTISEMENT

"But [the Blues] also know that they've got a lot of substance to their own game and they'll be hoping to muscle the Crusaders and deny them those breakout moments that they so enjoy.

"So tactically and strategically, it's going to be a great watch."

READ MORE: Scott Barrett: 'Parents only winner' in Super Rugby final

Saturday's contest between the Blues and Crusaders has plenty of star power all over the park with 20 All Blacks named among the two starting XVs as well as two former All Blacks in Leon MacDonald and Scott Robertson leading them.

Robertson and MacDonald have both spoken this week about the frequent calls they make to Deans for advice after playing under him at the Crusaders in the early 2000s but the mentor himself said the pair are just a reflection of a golden age of rugby.

"They enjoyed their time in the game on the field when they were playing and now they want to replicate it," he said of the two players-turned-coaches.

"That's what the game is all about and that's the way it's always been - we all stand on the shoulders of giants and we just want it to continue and that's critical for rugby in New Zealand."

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if he had a favourite for the game, a grinning Deans said he still bleeds red and black.

"It's no lose for me really with Leon and Scott - I'll be happy for either bloke," he said.

"But I'll probably be happier for the Crusaders to get up."

Watch 1News at 6pm on Friday for more from Robbie Deans on the coaching match-up between Scott Robertson and Leon MacDonald.