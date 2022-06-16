Scott Barrett: 'Parents only winner' in Super Rugby final

If anyone is going to win bragging rights in Saturday’s Super Rugby Pacific final between rivals the Blues and Crusaders, it won’t be either of the Barrett brothers.

No doubt who the favourite Barrett will be at Eden Park on Saturday. (Source: Photosport)

Crusaders captain Scott Barrett will face his older brother Beauden, who is occupying the leadership reigns at the Blues while Dalton Papalii remains out as he recovers from appendix removal.

READ MORE: Papalii a chance off bench, Blues name same XV for Super final

During the finals week press conference, Scott was asked about what the family banter has been like in the lead up to the match, and if his parents are dividing their allegiance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At this stage there’s been no real chat, someone’s going to lose on the weekend and I think the parents will be the only winner,” Scott said.

Their youngest brother Jordie will join their parents watching from the sideline as his Hurricanes side went down to the Brumbies in the quarterfinals.

READ MORE: Full Eden Park like playing in Johannesburg, says Scott Barrett

While Scott is not sure where Jordie’s support lies, being at the fortress of Eden Park in front of a passionate Auckland crowd, there’s no doubt who the favourite Barrett may be for those watching from the stands.

The Barrett brothers made history in 2018, becoming the first trio of siblings to start a Test for New Zealand. They were all named in the All Blacks squad to play Ireland next month.