Driver of car that plunged into Clutha River found safe and well

A man whose Subaru station wagon left the road and plunged into Otago's Clutha River earlier this week has been found safe and well, police say.

Clutha River (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Central Otago police thanked the public for providing information which led to the find. A statement on Thursday said it was through information received by police, that they were able to locate the driver safe and well.

The vehicle, described as a royal blue Subaru station wagon, was found on Thursday. Police believed it was travelling in the area around Tamblyn Road, in Roxburgh at the time of the accident.

Police are satisfied the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.