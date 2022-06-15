Strong winds in store for central, southern NZ

Strong wind warnings are in place for parts of New Zealand for Wednesday morning.

File picture. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Central and southern parts of the country should brace for strong winds this morning but they are then expected to ease in the afternoon.

Coastal Dunedin and Clutha may see severe gales until around 11 this morning.

“A strong, unsettled and cold west to southwest flow over New Zealand should gradually ease today,” MetService said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Snow watches have now been lifted for Southland and Fiordland south of George Sound.

But MetService say snow is still possible down to 300 or 400 metres this morning but it won’t meet heavy snow warning criteria.

It comes after days of wild weather across the country, with strong wind, snow and rain warnings in place for most of Tuesday.