Severe weather warnings continue for some parts of NZ

Severe weather warnings are in place for some parts of New Zealand, with snow forecast to hit southern Fiordland, Southland and Clutha.

(Source: istock.com)

MetService said the snow is expected down to 300 metres, with periods of heavy snow possible above 400 metres. It may also approach warning criteria above 400 metres.

Strong wind watches are in place for Coastal Dunedin and Clutha.

MetService warn strong winds could damage trees and powerlines in parts of Hawke's Bay, south of Hastings to Wairarapa, north of Featherston. This warning applies to parts of southern Fiordland, Southland and Stewart Island.

MetService said driving could be dangerous in these areas, especially for high-sided vehicles.

Winds can be expected to gust at 120km/h at times.

It comes after a day of wild weather across the country on Monday that saw a tornado rip through Waikanae.

Over the weekend Wellington was lashed by the blustery conditions, with Fire and Emergency notified of over 100 weather events.