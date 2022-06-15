Second man arrested over shooting in Auckland's Papakura

Source: 1News

Another man has been arrested over a shooting in Auckland's Papakura that left one person critically injured two weeks ago.

Police at scene of Papakura shooting.

The 25-year-old man was arrested overnight after police executed a search warrant at a residential address in Ōtāhuhu.

He is due to appear in the Papakura District Court on Wednesday. The man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police had been called to the incident on the afternoon of June 3.

Counties Manukau Police Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said a "reckless level of violence" had been on display earlier this month.

"Police continue to have a low tolerance for the reckless level of violence that was on display earlier this month and we reassure the community that such incidents are taken extremely seriously," he said.

The new charges follow an earlier arrest of an 18-year-old man on 5 June.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

