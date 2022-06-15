Mangawhai man rewarded for good deeds in the community

This week's ASB Good as Gold winner is a Mangawhai man who's always keen to lend a hand.

Twice widowed, Murray Eyles is retired and should have time on his hands, but instead, he spends all his time helping others.

Whether it be building projects, moving houses, chopping firewood or a lift to an appointment, Eyles is quick to volunteer.

Much beloved, his community nominated him for an ASB Good as Gold award.

As this week’s recipient, ASB has gifted him $10,000 to replace his trusty but rusty car.

Check out the moment Murray was surprised with the award in the video above.