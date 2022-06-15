Just 1 Warrior named in Kiwis' wider squad to face Tonga

The Kiwis have named their wider squad for this month's Test against Tonga in Auckland, with just one Warrior named in the 25-man outfit.

Shaun Johnson had a poor performance against his former club. (Source: Photosport)

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak will be the lone representative of the Kiwi NRL team after coach Michael Maguire named his squad on Wednesday afternoon, with Shaun Johnson and former Warrior Kodi Nikorima among the notable omissions of the team.

Maguire said he opted for a blend of experience and flair with the squad.

“I know how much the black and white jersey means to these players,” said Maguire.

“To finally return home after two years and play for your country in front of fans and whānau, this Test will be special."

The selections come amid a horrid season for the Warriors and their Kiwis-eligible players with the club sitting 14th in the 16-team competition, two points clear of bottom-dwelling Titans, having won just four of their 14 games this year.

Maguire has instead looked to players from clubs delivering the goods, with 18 players taken from clubs currently inside the top eight.

“This squad has an exciting mix of fresh talent and experienced Kiwis having some of their best seasons. We have a strong spine of leaders throughout the group that play a crucial role in the team, especially with these new boys coming through," he said.

"Some difficult decisions have had to be made, but it’s a positive sign of our depth in certain positions. With the quality of Kiwi talent on display throughout the NRL, we are in a strong place as we look to build a solid foundation ahead of the Rugby League World Cup come October."

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak dots down for the Warriors against the Sharks. (Source: Photosport)

Eight selections could lead to Kiwis debuts with the likes of Ronaldo Mulitalo - a former Queensland selection last year who was later ruled ineligible - and star Eels playmaker Dylan Brown both named.

Other new faces include Panthers pair Moses Leota and Scott Sorensen along with Parramatta back rower Marata Niukore and Gold Coast hooker Erin Clark.

Former Junior Kiwis Griffin Neame and Jordan Riki have also been named for debuts.

Earning a recall to the Kiwis is Broncos fullback Te Maire Martin, who has made a fairytale return to rugby league this year after retiring in 2020 due to a brain bleed which at the time was thought to be career-ending.

Also recalled is veteran half Kieran Foran, while injury has forced veteran prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves out of contention. Warriors captain Tohu Harris was also left out to ease his workload in returning from a long layoff from injury.

The Kiwis play Tonga on June 25 at Mt Smart Stadium, having last played the side in 2019 when they won 34-14 at the same venue.

Kiwis wider squad to face Tonga

Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Jesse Bromwich, Kenneath Bromwich, Dylan Brown, Erin Clark, James Fisher-Harris, Kieran Foran, Peta Hiku, Jahrome Hughes, Moses Leota, Isaac Liu, Joseph Manu, Te Maire Martin, Ken Maumalo, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Griffin Neame, Briton Nikora, Marata Niukore, Isaiah Papali’i, Jordan Rapana, Jordan Riki, Brandon Smith, Scott Sorensen, Joseph Tapine, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak