Investigations into Waikato school run shooting continue

Source: 1News

Police are continuing to look into an incident where a man was left injured after he was shot at after dropping his child off at a Waikato school.

A large police presence in Taupiri on Tuesday following a shooting.

A large police presence in Taupiri on Tuesday following a shooting. (Source: 1News)

The shooting happened near Te Putu St and Greenlane Rd, Taupiri, around 9.30am on Tuesday. Multiple shots were fired.

Taupiri School was locked down as a precaution.

West Waikato area commander Inspector Will Loughrin said officers are continuing to follow-up on information from the public and will be speaking to a number of people on Wednesday.

He said an "increased" and "highly visible" police presence would continue in Taupiri.

Loughrin also said officers would still like to hear from anyone who was in the Te Putu St and Greenlane Rd area between 8am and 9.30am on Tuesday.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage from the area during this time.

"If you saw anything remotely out of place, or any person acting suspiciously, we want to hear from you - no matter how small or insignificant you think your information might be," he said.

"Police would like to reiterate that this is thought to have been an isolated incident, and we do not believe there is ongoing risk to the wider public," Loughrin said.

"We also do not believe it is linked to ongoing gang tensions across the country."

Anyone with information can contact the police via 105 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHamilton and Waikato

Popular Stories

1

Mt Albert murder accused too 'clinically unwell' for court appearance

2

Auckland Stihl Shop damaged in early morning ram-raid

3

TJ Perenara gives classy response to All Blacks omission

4

All Whites' World Cup dreams over after contentious VAR calls

5

Investigations into Waikato school run shooting continue

Latest Stories

Second man arrested over shooting in Auckland's Papakura

Taurua wants 'cream to rise to the top' in Comm Games trials

All Whites coach Hay blasts FIFA, officials

Pablo Matera's cards dismissed, free to play Super Rugby final

WHO to rename monkeypox over stigmatisation fears

Related Stories

Second man arrested over shooting in Auckland's Papakura

Auckland Stihl Shop damaged in early morning ram-raid

National 'happy' to work with Hipkins on any new police 'powers'

Mt Albert murder accused too 'clinically unwell' for court appearance