Investigations into Waikato school run shooting continue

Police are continuing to look into an incident where a man was left injured after he was shot at after dropping his child off at a Waikato school.

A large police presence in Taupiri on Tuesday following a shooting. (Source: 1News)

The shooting happened near Te Putu St and Greenlane Rd, Taupiri, around 9.30am on Tuesday. Multiple shots were fired.

Taupiri School was locked down as a precaution.

West Waikato area commander Inspector Will Loughrin said officers are continuing to follow-up on information from the public and will be speaking to a number of people on Wednesday.

He said an "increased" and "highly visible" police presence would continue in Taupiri.

Loughrin also said officers would still like to hear from anyone who was in the Te Putu St and Greenlane Rd area between 8am and 9.30am on Tuesday.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage from the area during this time.

"If you saw anything remotely out of place, or any person acting suspiciously, we want to hear from you - no matter how small or insignificant you think your information might be," he said.

"Police would like to reiterate that this is thought to have been an isolated incident, and we do not believe there is ongoing risk to the wider public," Loughrin said.

"We also do not believe it is linked to ongoing gang tensions across the country."

Anyone with information can contact the police via 105 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers.