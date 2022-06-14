Man injured after being shot at following Waikato school run

Source: 1News

A man was injured after being shot at after he dropped his child off at a Taupiri school in the Waikato on Tuesday morning.

A police car (file).

Police said the shooting happened near Te Putu Street and Greenlane Road around 9.30am and multiple shots were fired.

Taupiri School was locked down as a precaution while police responded to the shooting.

The man was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Waikato District Mayor Allan Sanson told 1News his understanding was a man fired shots at a car where another man was dropping a child off at school.

"From there that gentleman [who was shot at] left the scene and drove to Ngāruawāhia police station [around 7km] where he sought security and help from police," Sanson said.

"The police told me he wasn't directly hit by bullets but was injured by shattering glass."

West Waikato area commander Will Loughrin said the victim and offender were known to each other.

Police had executed a search warrant in relation to the shooting and another incident on Monday, he added.

"At this stage we do not believe this is at all linked to the gang tension seen across the country," Loughrin said.

There will be an increased police presence in the area while the investigation continues.

Ngāruawāhia Ward Councillor Eugene Patterson told 1News that locals were nervous.

“In the village of Taupiri there are a lot of nervous people around until there’s a person apprehended and there’s a heavy police presence.

“Where that person is hiding I don’t know,” he said.

Patterson said there is a gang presence in Ngāruawāhia but described it as “pretty low key”.

“We don’t see any alarm,” he said.

