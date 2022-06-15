5554 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, 11 deaths reported

There are 5554 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Wednesday.

A man takes a Covid test. (Source: istock.com)

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

There are 368 people in hospital with the virus, nine fewer than Tuesday.

Seven people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, the same number as 24 hours ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ministry also announced 11 deaths of people with Covid-19.

Of the 11 people who died, two were aged in their 60s, five were in their 70s, one was in their 80s and three were aged over 90.

Two of them were from the Auckland region, two were from Canterbury, two were from the Southern DHB area, and one each were from Northland, Waikato, Hawke's Bay, the MidCentral DHB area and Wellington.

Four were men and seven were women.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1359.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is now 13.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 5777, down from 6035 a week ago, and down from 5983 24 hours ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wednesday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (138), Auckland (1659), Waikato (372), Bay of Plenty (194), Lakes (76), Hawke's Bay (179), MidCentral (223), Whanganui (54), Taranaki (188), Tairāwhiti (46), Wairarapa (71), Capital and Coast (506), Hutt Valley (219), Nelson Marlborough (227), Canterbury (839), South Canterbury (76), Southern (442) and West Coast (40).

The location of five cases is unknown.

The ministry said 5379 of Wednesday's cases had been detected through RATs and 175 through PCR tests.

A total of 3751 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 12,405 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 40,365. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

There are also 70 new imported cases of Covid-19, the ministry announced.

On Tuesday, 6133 community cases were announced.