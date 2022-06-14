6133 new Covid cases on Tuesday, 23 deaths reported

There are 6133 new Covid-19 community cases to report in New Zealand on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 377 people in hospital with the virus, including seven in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

Twenty-three more people with Covid-19 have died. All died within the past 24 days.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1348.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is 15.

Tuesday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (191), Auckland (1800), Waikato (406), Bay of Plenty (240), Lakes (90), Hawke’s Bay (186), MidCentral (233), Whanganui (72), Taranaki (179), Tairāwhiti (42), Wairarapa (77), Capital and Coast (510), Hutt Valley (261), Nelson Marlborough (243), Canterbury (904), South Canterbury (92), Southern (551), West Coast (54), Unknown (2).

The ministry said 5947 of Tuesday's cases were detected through RATs and 186 through PCR tests.

A total of 3645 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 13,689 RAT results were reported in the past 24 hours.

The number of active community cases is 41,863. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in New Zealand to date is 1,242,660.

There are also 82 new imported cases of Covid-19, the ministry announced.

There were 4413 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Monday and five deaths.