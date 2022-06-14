Taika Waititi abruptly ends interview when asked about wedding

Taika Waititi quickly ended an interview on UK morning television when asked about rumours of upcoming nuptials with singer Rita Ora.

Appearing on ITV's This Morning show to promote new movie Lightyear with Chris Evans on Monday, the Kiwi director was asked about possible wedding plans by presenter Phillip Schofield.

"Well, we've congratulated Chris on his birthday... so Taika are there wedding bells?" Schofield probed.

Waititi avoided the question as best he could.

"You can congratulate me! It's in August! Let's talk about my birthday!"

He then pretended to have earpiece issues, which had been a running gag throughout the interview.

"What? Sorry, you're breaking up, nope, gone!" he joked tossing the earpiece out effectively ending the interview.

The awkward moment comes after UK media last week reported that Waititi and Ora are planning a "low-key, intimate ceremony" sometime in 2022.

The couple have remained tight-lipped over the rumours.