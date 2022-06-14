Four changes for Warriors with teen set to debut

Stacey Jones has made four changes in the Warriors starting line-up ahead of their final match in Redcliffe against the Penrith Panthers on Saturday.

There are four changes to the Warriors starting team to face the Penrith Panthers. (Source: Photosport)

One of those changes includes giving promising halfback, 19-year-old Ronald Volkman an opportunity to make his NRL and club debut.

His addition to the team has been fast-tracked after he was initially meant to join the squad next season but gets the chance to spark a much-needed revival.

The teenager was previously with the Sydney Roosters and represented NSW in rugby union at age-grade level.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sydney native replaces Chanel Harris-Tavita who will come off the bench while Jesse Arthars replaces Rocco Berry in the centres.

Another change comes as prop Addin Fonua-Blake returns on the bench after being out for a month due to a foot injury he sustained against the Dragons.

Hooker Wayde Egan will play in his 50th game for the Warriors while Bunty Afoa is expected to start in his 99th career match.

An elbow injury to Ben Murdoch-Masila takes him out of the game with Euan Aitken also missing the match due to concussion. This leaves the back row position vacant for Josh Curran.

The Warriors will want to go out on a positive note as they look forward to a long-awaited home game at Mount Smart Stadium on July 3.

Game: 5:30pm Saturday June 18 at Moreton Daily Stadium, Redcliffe

Warriors team:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. REECE WALSH

2. DALLIN WATENE-ZELEZNIAK

3. JESSE ARTHARS

4. ADAM POMPEY

5. MARCELO MONTOYA

6. RONALD VOLKMAN

7. SHAUN JOHNSON

ADVERTISEMENT

8. BUNTY AFOA

9. WAYDE EGAN

10. JAZZ TEVAGA

11. JACK MURCHIE

12. TOHU HARRIS (c)

13. JOSH CURRAN

Extended bench:

ADVERTISEMENT

1.4 CHANEL HARRIS-TAVITA

15. AARON PENE

16 DUNAMIS LUI

17. BAYLEY SIRONEN

18. FREDDY LUSSICK

20. ELIESA KATOA

21. ROCCO BERRY

ADVERTISEMENT

22. DAEJARN ASI

23. ADDIN FONUA-BLAKE