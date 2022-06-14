Family and friends pumped as NZ awaits World Cup destiny

Source: 1News

The parents of Kiwi striker Chris Wood are buzzing as their boy looks to lead the line for the All Whites in their do-or-die World Cup qualifier on Wednesday morning.

The Newcastle United star is one of those tasked with firing New Zealand to victory over Costa Rica and into the Qatar World Cup.

Qualifying for a third World Cup won’t be easy for the 101-ranked New Zealand against their Central American rivals, who sit at 31, but Julie Wood says they are pumped for the big match.

"We’re staying in the same hotel as the boys and the buzz that’s around the place is amazing," she said.

"They just can’t wait for game day to be here and we’re sort of feeding off that, it’s fantastic. Very very proud of every one of them."

Joining proud relatives are members of the Flying Kiwis supporters group, who have jetted in to Doha from around the world.

"Across Europe, Asia, someone drove six hours from Riyadh (Saudi Arabia)," said Matt Fejos.

Family and friends alike are dreaming of watching the New Zealanders soar back to football’s biggest stage.

"Keep it scrappy, keep surviving, then a late Chris Wood winner and everyone’s happy," one fan said.

Wednesday’s match kicks off at 6am NTZ.

FootballMiddle East

Popular Stories

1

TJ Perenara gives classy response to All Blacks omission

2

New Police Minister Chris Hipkins comes out swinging at critics

3

Paid parental leave payments to rise in July

4

NZ sharemarket crumbles to lowest level in over 2 years

5

Man injured after being shot at following Waikato school run

Latest Stories

Employers, workers divided on fair pay agreements

Tauranga Council refuses to refund Links Avenue fines

NZ sharemarket crumbles to lowest level in over 2 years

Family and friends pumped as NZ awaits World Cup destiny

Gisborne dog report raises questions over owner consequences

Related Stories

All Whites coach Danny Hay says pressure on Costa Rica

Aussie goalie's odd technique helps Australia reach World Cup

World Cup draw: NZ gets pool of death for potential campaign

Chris Wood chased by wealthy Premier League rival - report