Family and friends pumped as NZ awaits World Cup destiny

The parents of Kiwi striker Chris Wood are buzzing as their boy looks to lead the line for the All Whites in their do-or-die World Cup qualifier on Wednesday morning.

The Newcastle United star is one of those tasked with firing New Zealand to victory over Costa Rica and into the Qatar World Cup.

Qualifying for a third World Cup won’t be easy for the 101-ranked New Zealand against their Central American rivals, who sit at 31, but Julie Wood says they are pumped for the big match.

"We’re staying in the same hotel as the boys and the buzz that’s around the place is amazing," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They just can’t wait for game day to be here and we’re sort of feeding off that, it’s fantastic. Very very proud of every one of them."

Joining proud relatives are members of the Flying Kiwis supporters group, who have jetted in to Doha from around the world.

"Across Europe, Asia, someone drove six hours from Riyadh (Saudi Arabia)," said Matt Fejos.

Family and friends alike are dreaming of watching the New Zealanders soar back to football’s biggest stage.

"Keep it scrappy, keep surviving, then a late Chris Wood winner and everyone’s happy," one fan said.

Wednesday’s match kicks off at 6am NTZ.